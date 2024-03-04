Maxey had 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over the Mavericks.

Maxey racked up 17 first quarter points, which was especially notable in a frame where Philadelphia began in an 11-0 deficit. His speed and ability to change gears carved up Dallas and compensated for a cold stroke from deep.