Maxey provided 25 points (11-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Celtics.

Maxey led Philadelphia in threes made and assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a near double-double showing Wednesday. Maxey has hauled in nine or more boards in two games this season, tallying at least 25 points in four of his seven appearances.