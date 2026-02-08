76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Flirts with double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey amassed 29 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over Phoenix.
Maxey was only one rebound shy of recording a second consecutive double-double, the first of which came against the Lakers on Thursday. The standout guard's numbers are shooting back up after a tepid performance against the Lakefs earlier in the week, but that game should be considered an outlier compared to Maxey's usual results.
