Maxey amassed 29 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over Phoenix.

Maxey was only one rebound shy of recording a second consecutive double-double, the first of which came against the Lakers on Thursday. The standout guard's numbers are shooting back up after a tepid performance against the Lakefs earlier in the week, but that game should be considered an outlier compared to Maxey's usual results.