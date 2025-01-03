Maxey provided 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 139-105 loss to the Warriors.

On the heels of recording a season-high five steals in Wednesday's loss to Sacramento, Maxey collected four more swipes on the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back despite scoring his fewest points since a shortened eight-point outing in the Nov. 20 loss to Memphis. Across his last nine outings, the star guard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 4.0 threes. Maxey is shooting a career-low 42.1 percent from the floor this season overall, but now that superstar center Joel Embiid is back in the mix, fantasy managers have reason to be optimistic the former will improve on that clip as the campaign rolls on.