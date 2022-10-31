The 76ers exercised Maxey's $4.34 million option for 2023-24 on Sunday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 21-year-old is thus on track to return to Philadelphia for a fourth year in 2023-24 before potentially reaching free agency, though there's a good chance that both sides work out an extension prior to next season. While seeing more time off the ball so far in his first full season playing alongside James Harden, Maxey has gotten off to a hot start to the current campaign with averages of 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 37.4 minutes per contest through seven games.