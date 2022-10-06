Maxey scored 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with two assists, a rebound and a steal over 15 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavs.

Maxey was lights out from the field on Wednesday, knocking down four of five shots in the first quarter, including a three-pointer, while also hitting Tobias Harris with a three-point assist. The Sixers point guard kept his foot on the gas in the second, making all five of his shots in the quarter, including two three-pointers. He hit his last seven shots in the game before sitting for all of the second half and appears ready to help lead the 76ers offense as they prepare for the regular season.