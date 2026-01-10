Maxey logged 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one assist, one rebound and three steals over 38 minutes during the 76ers' 103-91 win over the Magic on Friday.

Maxey's one assist Friday was a season low, but the All-Star point guard was still heavily involved in the offense and finished as the game's leading scorer. He's connected on at least three triples in six consecutive games and has posted at least 22 points in 11 of his last 12 outings. Over that 12-game span, Maxey has averaged 28.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 39.0 minutes per game.