Maxey registered 31 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 43 minutes during the 76ers' 130-120 win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Maxey and Joel Embiid (29 points) led the 76ers in scoring Saturday, with the former logging 27 of his 31 points through the first three quarters. Maxey has eclipsed 30 points five times this season and has dished out at least seven dimes in seven of the first nine games of the regular season. With Embiid playing under a minutes restriction and Paul George (knee) yet to make his 2025-26 debut, Maxey will continue to be the engine that powers the 76ers' offense. Through four games in November, Maxey is averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 39.3 minutes per game while connecting on 50.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts on 8.5 3PA/G).