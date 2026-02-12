Maxey logged 32 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to New York.

Maxey received very little support in Wednesday's rout, but he was able to put up at least 26 points for the sixth time in his last eight games. With Paul George already out via suspension, Maxey would likely continue to take on all the usage he can handle if Joel Embiid (knee) isn't ready to take the court following the All-Star break. Over his last eight outings, the All-Star guard is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 35.9 minutes per game.