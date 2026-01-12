Maxey recorded 38 points (13-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 45 minutes during the 76ers' 116-115 overtime loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Maxey once again was the engine that kept the 76ers' offense running Sunday, especially after Paul George was a late scratch due to a knee injury. Maxey scored 24 of his 38 points during the second half and overtime, but no other Sixers player was able to score more than the 17 supplied by rookie VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers and Raptors face off against each other again Monday, and Maxey could be getting reinforcements for that game depending on the statuses of George and Joel Embiid (knee).