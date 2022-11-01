Maxey logged 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 118-111 victory over Washington.

Maxey is moving rapidly on the way to becoming an absolute superstar and while he is not as consistent as other top offensive options around the league, he's undoubtedly moving in the right direction in that regard as well. Taking advantage of the fact that Joel Embiid (illness) was sidelined, Maxey embraced a bigger role offensively and led the Sixers to victory. He has scored at least 25 points in four of his last six games, a span in which he also produced a career-best 44 points against the Raptors on Oct. 28.