Maxey closed with 30 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 loss to the Bucks.

Maxey was efficient and looked dominant in the first half, but he was unable to sustain that pace throughout the entire contest. Still, he was Philadelphia's best player by a wide margin in this tough loss to the Bucks, where the 76ers led throughout most of the contest before crumbling down the stretch. Maxey is expected to remain the 76ers' primary option on offense until Joel Embiid (knee) returns.