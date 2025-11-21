76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey (quadriceps) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Maxey was upgraded to probable on the injury report earlier in the day, so the report that he's available Thursday is no surprise. He continues to play at a high level, averaging 29.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.9 steals over his last seven appearances.
