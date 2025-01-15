Maxey (hand) will play Wednesday against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Maxey missed Monday's game against Oklahoma City due to injury but is slated to make his return against New York. Maxey is averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks over 37.5 minutes this season.
