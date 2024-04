Maxey (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey will suit up for both ends of the Sixers back-to-back set despite dealing with left hip pain. Although Maxey only saw 25 minutes Saturday, the absences of Joel Embiid (rest), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Tobias Harris (knee) could mean a hefty workload for the fourth-year guard Sunday.