Maxey exited Wednesday's game against the Heat and went to the locker room after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Maxey exited the game after Paul Reed stepped on his foot, and appeared to be in significant pain. While he's sidelined, expect Cameron Payne, Ricky Council and Terquavion Smith to see more action. Maxey should be considered questionable to return.