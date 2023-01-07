Maxey racked up 26 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Bulls.

Maxey did significant damage from beyond the arc, scoring 15 of his 26 points from deep. He turned in a balanced performance by scoring 13 points in each half, but he did manage to get to the charity stripe six times in the second half after failing to do so in the first two quarters. It appears that Maxey is now back up to speed following a lengthy absence due to injury, logging 37 minutes in back-to-back contests.