Maxey ended Friday's 121-114 victory over the Hornets with 33 points (11-29 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 39 minutes.

It's not surprising to see Maxey reaching the 30-point mark on a regular basis, as he's taken over the role of being the primary offensive weapon with Joel Embiid (knee) out, and the lack of depth across the board also boosts his usage rate. Maxey has been nothing short of outstanding in recent weeks, averaging 27.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game since the start of February.