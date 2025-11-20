Maxey posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 39 minutes during the 76ers' 121-112 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Maxey came out firing with 12 points in the first quarter, nine of which came from three-point range. He missed his lone field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter as he took a backseat in the scoring category, but he did dish four of his nine assists in the final frame, three of which went to Quentin Grimes. Maxey's five three-pointers were his most since Nov. 4 against Chicago (six), and the sixth-year guard has averaged 30.1 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.7 threes over 38.7 minutes per game since Nov. 2.