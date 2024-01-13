Maxey closed with 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over Sacramento.

The fourth-year guard has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games and 12 of the last 13, averaging 26.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.2 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.3 steals over the latter stretch. Maxey has more than ably replaced James Harden as the Sixers' second star next to Joel Embiid (knee), and he should be headed to his first All-Star Game appearance in 2023-24.