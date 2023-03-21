Maxey finished with 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 46 minutes during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

The third-year guard has been locked in since moving back into the starting five at the beginning of March. Maxey has scored more than 20 points in eight of 11 games on the month, averaging 22.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 threes and 2.8 boards over that stretch while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and a dazzling 52.1 percent from beyond the arc.