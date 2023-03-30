Maxey registered 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Dallas.

The third-year guard topped 20 points for the seventh straight game as he continues to be the one constant for the 76ers while Joel Embiid and James Harden spot in and out of the lineup due to various injuries. Maxey is averaging 23.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.4 boards and 0.9 steals through 16 games in March while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor, 51.3 percent from beyond the arc and 93.8 percent from the free-throw line.