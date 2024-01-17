Maxey accumulated 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 win over Denver.

The fourth-year guard stayed locked in, scoring at least 20 points for the 10th straight game. Maxey has drained multiple three-pointers eight times during that stretch, averaging 26.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.5 steals as he solidifies his spot as an All-Star caliber running mate for Joel Embiid.