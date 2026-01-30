Maxey posted 40 points (12-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 41 minutes during the 76ers' 113-111 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Maxey and Joel Embiid (37 points) carried the scoring load for the 76ers during Thursday's contest. The duo connected with each other on the 76ers' final offensive play of the fourth quarter, which resulted in an and-one layup for Maxey to give Philadelphia the come-from-behind victory and the All-Star guard his fifth 40-plus-point performance of the season (and first since Nov. 30 against the Hawks). Since Jan. 1, Maxey has averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 threes, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 37.9 minutes per game.