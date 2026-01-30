76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Hits game-winning layup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey posted 40 points (12-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 41 minutes during the 76ers' 113-111 win over the Kings on Thursday.
Maxey and Joel Embiid (37 points) carried the scoring load for the 76ers during Thursday's contest. The duo connected with each other on the 76ers' final offensive play of the fourth quarter, which resulted in an and-one layup for Maxey to give Philadelphia the come-from-behind victory and the All-Star guard his fifth 40-plus-point performance of the season (and first since Nov. 30 against the Hawks). Since Jan. 1, Maxey has averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 threes, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 37.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Nears double-double in victory•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Chips in 22 points vs. New York•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Double-doubles in win•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles vs. Phoenix•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Career-high eight steals Monday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•