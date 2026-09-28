LeBron James said Monday that his relationship with Maxey played a significant role in his decision to sign with the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

James said he narrowed his free-agent choices to five teams before ultimately choosing Philadelphia. The 41-year-old described his relationship with Maxey as "really, really great" and said their extensive conversations were a "main deciding factor" in his decision. James previously revealed that Maxey was among the first players to contact him after he informed the Lakers he wouldn't return, with the two sharing a close relationship that extends beyond basketball. The additions of James and Jaylen Brown should reduce Maxey's responsibilities as Philadelphia's primary ball-handler, potentially allowing him to generate more catch-and-shoot opportunities. Maxey converted 41.7 percent of his 3.4 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per game during the 2025-26 regular season compared to just 33.5 percent on 5.2 pull-up attempts, so a change in shot profile could lead to improved efficiency from beyond the arc.