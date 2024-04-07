Maxey (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Maxey finished Saturday's blowout win over Memphis with just seven points (2-6 FG), five assists and a rebound after exploding for 37 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds during Thursday's win over Miami, which marked the point guard's return from a two-game absence due a left hip injury. Philadelphia has already ruled Joel Embiid (rest) and Kyle Lowry (rest) out for Sunday, so if Maxey joins them on the sidelines, the 76ers will need multiple depth pieces to step up and play quality minutes versus San Antonio.