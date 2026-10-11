Maxey logged eight points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 18 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Maxey and VJ Edgecombe were the lone starters for the 76ers on Saturday while Jaylen Brown (rest), LeBron James (rest) and Joel Embiid (rest) were held out. Maxey didn't have the best game offensively, but he should have an easier time manoeuvring through defenses on a night-to-night basis when his star teammates are on the floor with him.