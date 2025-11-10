Maxey amassed 33 points (10-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Pistons.

Maxey is enjoying an excellent start to the 2025-26 season and has cleared the 30-point mark in six of his 10 outings so far, with the Sixers going 4-2 in those games. The star guard has been shouldering a significant workload on offense due to the absence of Paul George (knee), the limitations of Joel Embiid (knee) and the adjustments of VJ Edgecombe. Still, he's been stepping up every time the team has needed him. Maxey is averaging 31.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game in five outings in November.