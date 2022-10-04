Maxey scored 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal in only 14 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Nets.

The third-year guard was one of only two likely starters for the Sixers in the starting five for this one alongside Tobias Harris, but Maxey made the most of his limited court time. After a breakout 2021-22 regular season and an even more impressive playoff run, big things are expected from the 21-year-old this year as he carves out a role in a lineup headlined by Joel Embiid and James Harden.