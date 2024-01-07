Maxey closed Saturday's 120-109 loss to the Jazz with 25 points (9-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes.

With Joel Embiid out due to left knee swelling, Maxey took over as the main option on offense. Like Friday's game against the Knicks, he was one assist shy from registering a double-double. Maxey missed seven of his eight three-point attempts in Saturday's loss and has shot just 25.6 percent from beyond the arc over his last five games. He'll have a chance to right the ship Wednesday against the Hawks.