Maxey posted 30 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to Miami.

Maxey briefly left Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury, but he was able to return to action and managed to lead the Sixers in scoring. Maxey's scoring output has stayed consistent without Joel Embiid (knee) in the lineup, but the former will need to produce at a higher level to keep Philadelphia in the mix for the top of the Eastern Conference. Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 45.6 percent shooting in February.