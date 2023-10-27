Maxey chipped in 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Bucks.

Joel Embiid is widely expected to operate as the Sixers' main scoring threat on a game-to-game basis, but Maxey took over in this one as Embiid was tightly guarded near the rim. Maxey took advantage to lead the team in both points and assists. He averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him surpass those numbers, especially if James Harden remains away from the team due to his trade demands.