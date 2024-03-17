Maxey chipped in a game-high 30 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 109-98 victory over the Hornets.

The fourth-year guard hit for 30 points for the second straight game despite having his nose bloodied on a flagrant foul that got Brandon Miller ejected in the second quarter. Maxey missed four games in March due to a concussion, but the injury didn't slow him down. He's scored at least 30 points in five of nine games since the All-Star break, averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.