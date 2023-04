Maxey ended Thursday's 102-97 victory over the Nets in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Maxey picked up Philadelphia's offense in Thursday's Game 3 victory, leading the team in scoring and threes made en route to a 25-point performance. Maxey, who tallied 12 points in the opening quarter alone, has scored 25 or more points in two straight postseason games.