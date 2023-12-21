Maxey totaled 35 points (12-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and five assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 victory over the Timberwolves.

Maxey led all players in Wednesday's contest in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring en route to posting his eighth game of the year with 30 or more points. Maxey posted his highest point total since tallying a season-high 50 points Nov. 12 against Indiana. He has connected on five or more threes in eight contests this year, including in three straight games.