Maxey finished Wednesday's 124-114 loss to the Pelicans with 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Joel Embiid wasn't able to suit up Wednesday due to an illness, leaving Maxey to carry the load on offense. The talented guard stepped up with a team-high 33 points -- no other 76er scored more than 17 -- while finishing with a solid 13-for-25 shooting line. It was Maxey's best scoring performance since he went off for 50 points against Indiana Nov. 12, but he hadn't exactly been slumping between the efforts, as he's finished with 30-plus points three times over his past five contests. Maxey has blossomed into one of the NBA's most dynamic offensive players this season and should continue to put up hearty stat lines on a near-nightly basis.