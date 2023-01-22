Maxey posted 32 points (12-29 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 41 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 victory over Sacramento.

Maxey started in place of James Harden (foot) and led a balanced offense against the Kings, who were able to dictate the tempo in the first half. The talented guard put on the gas in the third quarter, further cementing the argument the that he deserves a return to the starting lineup. While De'Anthony Melton can pop occasionally, Maxey's play should make Melton's handle on the starting role a bit more tenuous.