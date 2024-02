Maxey chipped in team-high 24 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 104-97 win over the Cavaliers.

The fourth-year guard scored more than 20 points for the fifth straight game as he continues to hold down the fort for the Sixers in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Through nine games in February, Maxey is averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 boards and 2.9 threes while shooting 40.6 percent from long distance.