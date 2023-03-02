Maxey accumulated 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 victory over the Heat.

Maxey started for the first time since Jan. 21 and made his presence felt, leading the team in scoring and proving to the coaching staff that he's more than ready to carry the team offensively when needed. Even though his 27-point was impressive, Maxey will likely return to a bench role if Joel Embiid (foot) is fit to face the Mavericks on Thursday.