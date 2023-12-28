Maxey logged 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over Orlando.

The fourth-year guard led the Sixers in scoring on the night in the absence of Joel Embiid (ankle), although Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton were right there with Maxey, dropping 22 points each. Maxey has hit for 20-plus in eight of 11 games this month, averaging 23.7 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 threes and 2.7 boards in December as he takes another step forward following his breakout 2022-23 campaign.