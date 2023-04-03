Maxey chipped in 29 points (9-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Bucks.

Maxey excelled while backcourt teammate James Harden struggled with only 11 points, marking one of his lowest point totals of the season. Harden's return to action after a four game absence hasn't done much to curb Maxey's production, as he's averaged 21.3 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds over the past three games. He's also converted an impressive 60 percent of his attempts beyond the arc over the same span.