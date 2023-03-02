Maxey accumulated 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 victory over the Heat.

With Joel Embiid (foot) sitting out, Maxey cracked the starting five for the first time since Jan. 21 and made his presence felt, leading the way in scoring while playing alongside James Harden (23 points, five assists). Embiid will most likely return to action for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Mavericks, so expect Maxey to head back to the bench for that contest and see a corresponding drop in both minutes and production.