Maxey posted 32 points (12-29 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 41 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 victory over Sacramento.

Maxey started at point guard in place of James Harden (foot) and had free reign to put up plenty of shots while Harden and co-star Joel Embiid (foot) sat out. Though he came through with lofty points and assists totals, Maxey's erratic shooting from the field took an even bigger fantasy performance off the table. Assuming Harden is back in action Wednesday against the Nets, Maxey will likely shift back to the second unit, where the 76ers seem to prefer to let him cook while the defensive-minded De'Anthony Melton handles a lower-usage role on the wing alongside Philadelphia's two stars.