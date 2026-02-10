Maxey finished with 30 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 135-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Maxey enjoyed his usual prolific production, but it wasn't enough to withstand a brilliant performance from the Trail Blazers. Although everyone in the starting lineup finished in double digits, only Kelly Oubre finished well beyond that benchmark. While Maxey has gotten ample support from his teammates recently, the rest of the first unit produced only 53 points in the losing effort.