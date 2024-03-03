Maxey went to the locker room after hitting his head in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey slipped while attacking the basket, and the back of his head collided with Derrick Jones' knee. The point guard remained on the floor for a while before heading to the locker room but quickly returned to Philadelphia's bench. The 76ers haven't released an official update on Maxey's status, but if he's unable to return, he'll finish the contest with 19 points, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes.