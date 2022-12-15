76ers coach Doc Rivers said Maxey (foot) is still unable to practice and believes he is still a "few weeks away" from returning, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to a fracture in his left foot. Shake Milton, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz have seen extended minutes in his absence. Based on Rivers' comments, it seems likely that Maxey won't return to the court until the beginning of 2023.