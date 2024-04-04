Maxey (hip) is "likely" to play against the Heat on Thursday, head coach Nick Nurse told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.

Maxey missed Tuesday's win over the Thunder with left hip soreness in what was his third straight absence, but he's trending toward playing Thursday. Nurse revealed Maxey's status will be clearer after warmups, as the coaching staff wants the star guard to get through his pregame routine before he's officially cleared, so he's essentially going to be a game-time decision. All things considered, though, it seems the 76ers will have both Maxey and Joel Embiid (knee) available together for the first time since a Jan. 25 loss to the Pacers.