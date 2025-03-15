Head coach Nick Nurse said after Friday's 112-100 loss to the Pacers that he doesn't expect Maxey (back/finger) to play in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, but the star guard should be able to return at some point during the team's upcoming six-game road trip, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Maxey missed his sixth straight game Friday while recovering from a lower back sprain and finger sprain and looks on track to remain out Sunday, but he seems to be making progress and could be back in action as soon as Monday in Houston. Until Maxey gains clearance to play, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin will serve as the 76ers' primary options at point guard.