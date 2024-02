Maxey (illness) has drawn a probable designation ahead of Saturday's tilt versus the Wizards, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Maxey was a late addition to Friday's injury report before ultimately sitting out due to an illness. His probable tag indicates he is feeling better Saturday, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tipoff. New addition to the squad, Cameron Payne, would be the prime beneficiary if Maxey has any setbacks.