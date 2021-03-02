Maxey scored four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT) and registered five assists, two rebounds and one block in 17 minutes Monday against the Pacers.

Maxey had played just 13 total minutes over his last two contests heading into Monday's clash, but he was handed an opportunity against the Pacers and showed that he can distribute the basketball. While he'll need to begin receiving consistent minutes to become more of a factor in fantasy leagues, there's no denying that the Kentucky product can contribute across multiple categories.